Some Spencerport business owners struggling during lift bridge closure

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The construction on the Spencerport lift bridge has been going on for almost two months and some business owners say they are already struggling.

Cathy Christ owns Fowler’s Wine and Spirits. She said she understands the construction has to be done and she wants the bridge to be safe, but it hasn’t been easy. She said sales are at a five year low.

“We’re losing all our busy traffic, the night, people get out of work and they might be taking Manitou Rd. or Elmgrove Rd. we’re losing the busy in and out traffic. There are five-ten other liquor stores within a five-mile radius, so they’re just running in and out of those stores,” said Christ.

Dan McCollester is the manager of Splatters pottery. He said it hasn’t been a problem.

“With business, it hasn’t really affected us too much because we’re more of a destination than some of the other places like restaurants who rely on traffic to come through,” he said.

The one thing they want everyone to know is that Spencerport is still open for business.

“We just want people to know we’re open and still have it be that open, friendly Spencerport community that it is and have people support us. They have to fix it they have to restore it, there isn’t any solution,” said Christ.

The mayor said they’ve lifted some restrictions on the number of signage businesses can put in the streets so they can have more advertising during this time. He said he just wants to make this transition go as smoothly as possible.

The iconic lift bridge in Fairport will also be closing in September. That bridge is located right on Main St. and major traffic changes are expected after the closure. It’ll be closed for at least a year while the state DOT makes repairs.

The work on both bridges is part of the Erie Canal Lift Bridge Rehabilitation project.