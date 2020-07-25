Some city residents say community policing showing results, want to see more

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) “We want people in the community to know we’re here to serve,” says Sheriff Todd Baxter, who puts boots on the ground every Friday in various neighborhoods across the County.

Friday, he was on North Clinton Avenue to help improve community relations between people and police. He says tackling many of the inner city problems will be a team effort through and through.



“The Sheriff’s Office works hand in hand with legislators, city folks from the government, and hand in hand with (Rochester Police) Chief Singletary,” he says.

Baxter says his deputies are also working on training programs that allow them to help people with addictions or in poverty, adding more tools into their community policing kits.

“Walk the block. Walk the avenue. See what they’re experiencing, see what they’re going through,” says Police Chief La’Ron Singletary.

Resident Vanilla Sanders says since moving to the North Clinton section of the city in 1983, the streets have been increasingly choked with crime. Addictions, drug dealers, and gun violence have become the norm. Sanders even had a bullet strike her house and a victim collapse at her steps last year during a shootout.

She says she’s noticed more community patrols, and they have already helped this neighborhood turn around. “That’s the kind of stuff that we’re glad we got the police in this area,” says Sanders.

She says the local discussion on defunding the police is a mistake. “With the police department…we need that here in Rochester. If we let it go, it’s going to get crazy,” she says.

The Police Chief says if progress is to continue with these patrols, like with what Sanders is seeing, they need cooperation from the community. “We’re here. It’s a partnership. We’re going to continue and continue to fight for safe neighborhoods,” he says.