Some canceled conventions, festivals could return in fall

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down the tourism industry across the country. At home in Rochester, the Corn Hill Arts Festival, the Lilac Festival, the Jazz Festival and others major events and conventions were all cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns. 

“It’s very disappointing. And it’s certainly going to continue to impact the tourism and travel industry here in Rochester,” says Rachel Laber with Visit Rochester.

She says to not lose all hope, though. Autumn might be a different story. 

“Our team is looking to re-book any events that have been cancelled. A lot of (other) groups are looking at the fall and re-scheduling events that would have happened in the spring and summer.”

Laber says they are working to reschedule meeting and convention groups for the fall. Any other leisure events are up to the individual event organizers to reschedule. If they do, Laber says they will work hard to give a promotional boost.

Laber adds that Rochester post-pandemic will actually be a hot spot. Why? She says this region is primarily a driving destination, and people will want to hit the open road rather than fly. Expect an uptick not just of tourists, but also locals anxious to get reacquainted.

“Travel industry experts predict that people are going to have a lot of pent-up energy. They’re going to want to get out of their house. So, we’re hoping Rochester will bounce back sooner than others.”

In the meantime, Laber says she and the team at Visit Rochester will be doing what they do best. “We are going to be aggressively promoting Rochester,” she says.

