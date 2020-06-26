Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Some Americans call for replacement of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with new national anthem

News

by: Natasha Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WJW) — Some Americans are calling for a new national anthem amid the nationwide trend of removing monuments, statues and other symbols that have ties to slavery.

Francis Scott Key wrote the poem “Defence of Fort M’Henry” on September 14, 1814 when he saw the US flag flying over the fort at dawn’s early light, according to the Smithsonian Institute,

This poem later served as the lyrics for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which became the official national anthem of the US in 1931.

However, citizens are now asking for a new national anthem because of Key’s ties to slavery.

The Smithsonian reports that Key was a slave owner and defended slave owners’ rights to own human property.

A change.org petition was recently created to change the national anthem to “America the Beautiful.”

The petition alleges that not only did Key own slaves, but also that the song itself “contains racism, elitism and even sexism embedded in its third and fourth stanzas.”

Petition creators also argue the song is focused on victory and military strength and does not exemplify the American values of brotherhood, national unity and patriotism. They also cite references of inequality among men and women.

Those encouraging the change also argue that “America the Beautiful” is not only timeless but also “expresses and celebrates the highest of all ideals – i.e. brotherhood within our borders, deference to our natural resources. and indirectly alludes to the safeguarding and conservation of our air, water, and land. And in its later stanzas it also clarifies just laws, heroism and patriotism.”

Several twitter users have responded to the petition, some in opposition, others suggesting other patriotic songs that they believe could make for a good anthem.

The petition was created just days after protesters in San Francisco toppled a statue of Key during demonstrations against racial injustice.

The statue was one of three that were overturned in Golden Gate Park on Monday, Fox News reports. The others included a statue of Junípero Serra, an 18th-century missionary who was declared a saint in the Catholic Church and former President Ulysses S. Grant. Grant led his Union army to victory against the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Protesters have torn down several statues of Confederates and other historical figures located across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis police custody.

President Donald Trump has promised executive action to protect monuments in response to the protesters’ actions.  

“We are looking at long-term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators,” Trump said.

The President also argued that “we should learn from the history,” stating, “if you don’t understand your history, you will go back to it again.”

The petition also comes after the US Soccer Board of Directors voted to repeal Policy 604-1, which required players to stand during the national anthem.

The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America.

US soccer officials say “it has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 8:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss