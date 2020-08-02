Solidarity Sundays to bring awareness to hurdles black communities face

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Solidarity Sundays month-long series began at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church in Rochester on Sunday morning to bring awareness to issues those in the black community face and where community members feel advancement for those in the black community is needed.

Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, the superintendent of the Rochester City School District, was the first speaker of the day.

The series will be held from 9-9:30 a.m. each Sunday in August on the front lawn of the church on Genesee Street.

“The objective of Solidarity Sundays is to bring awareness to the critical areas related to black advancement in society,” Dr. Jonathan Jamel H. McReynolds, Aenon’s senior pastor, said. “The focus shall be upon local issues that are in need of solidarity, synergy and engagement in order to advance and elevate our community.”

Myers-Small, former superintendent of the Brockport Central School District, spoke on “Blacks and Education.”

McReynolds said the series is meant “to promote public engagement and to facilitate institutional transformation in the public square, grass-roots organizations and various civic organizations that work for the advancement of society.”

The following is the schedule of dates, topics and speakers for the remaining Sundays:



August 9: “Blacks and Economics,” Malik Evans, at-large member of the Rochester City Council and former member and president of the Rochester School Board.

August 16: “Black Solidarity,” Willie Lightfoot, at-large member of the Rochester City Council and former Monroe County legislator.

August 23: “Blacks and Poverty,” Demond Meeks, Democratic candidate for the 137th New York State Assembly District and a former administrative organizer for SEIU 1199, a labor organization known as United Health Workers East.

August 30: “Blacks and Voting/Public Policy,” Dr. Cephas Archie, chief equity officer for the City of Rochester and former chief diversity officer for SUNY Brockport.