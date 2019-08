ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Sofar Sounds Rochester held a semi-secret concert in Rochester at Joe Bean Coffee Roasters in North Winton Village on Saturday evening.

The goal is to give people a one-of-a-kind musical experience that includes a unique venue and three emerging artists.

There’s a rule at the concerts that cell phones are strictly prohibited.

To learn more about Sofar Sounds click here.