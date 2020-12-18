Sodus putting up new highway department building after devastating fire last December

SODUS, NY (WROC) Just days before Scott Johnson took office as Sodus Town Supervisor, the highway department building at 84 Rotterdam Road was a total loss. A fire ripped through and decimated the building, and the fleet of snowplow and salt trucks on the first day of winter last year.

“So it was a hard hit for the town, but all the surrounding towns stepped up,” says Supervisor Johnson.

And they did, including Williamson and others in Wayne County and surrounding areas. “We are working our way through it now as you can see,” says Johnson, pointing to the wooden frames behind him, erected on Monday; the shape of a new building coming along.

The price tag, close to two million dollars. Unfortunately, the insurance on the facility at the time of the fire, in his words…”light”. But, he adds, “It’s looking good that the cause of the fire through litigation, we should be able to recoup the difference.”

Structure going up on Rotterdam Road



Johnson says with this new structure going up, there is also a chance for some big upgrades, including new safety features.

“That’s one of the firewalls you see going up, and there’s another one down there, for fire prevention maintenance, and we’re going to have it sprinkled. So, we had neither of those in the last one, obviously,” says Johnson.

The building will also be about ten feet wider and ten feet longer… in all seven plow trucks can fit inside. “As you can see, our fleet has been restored. There are four new ones,” says Johnson pointing to the line of plow trucks. “The Town of Sodus is on its way back.”



The new highway department building is due to open in mid-March. Johnson says the cause of that fire from last year, is still under investigation.