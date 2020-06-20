1  of  74
Sodus man dead after officer-involved shooting, fired shots at officers

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday evening in the town of Sodus on Boyd Road at around 11 p.m.

State Police said the station received a call about a domestic incident and the caller said that his son was breaking items inside the residence and he was armed with a shotgun.

Upon troopers’ and deputies’ arrival, they observed an armed man inside the residence and attempted to make contact with him. Troopers said the armed man pointed the shotgun at the officers and fired.

A trooper shot back and struck the armed man.

The New York State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and the Crisis Negotiations Unit were called to the scene.

Troopers said they made multiple attempts to make contact with the armed man but had negative results.

State Police SORT made entry and located the armed man deceased shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Troopers identified the man as 24-year-old Cody W. Cook of Sodus.

The Wayne County District Attorney responded to the scene, as well.

