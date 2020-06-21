Sodus man arrested for raping child

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) – Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sodus man on Sunday for having sexual relations with a minor.

Deputies said 24-year-old Mark L. Stedge had sexual contact with a 9-year-old child and it’s alleged that he had sexual intercourse with this child over the course of two years at his home.

Deputies charged Stedge with rape in the first degree, sex abuse in the first degree and course sexual contact against a child in the first degree.

Stedge was arraigned at the Wayne County CAP Court.

He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail and is being held without bail.