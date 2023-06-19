ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— This Juneteenth, the Town of Sodus unveiled a new historical marker in dedication to the Union General who delivered the Freedom news to the people of Texas.

Major General Gordon Granger was born in Joy, a hamlet in the Town of Sodus.

At the end of the American Civil War, Granger was given command of the District of Texas. On June 19, 1865, Granger led troops into the city of Galveston. There, Granger issued and read General Order No. 3 to the people of Texas, informing them that all enslaved people were now free. His reading began with the following:

Pomeroy marker dedicated to General Gordon Granger

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection, therefore, existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”

This sparked celebration, and the day has come to be known as Juneteenth.

The Town of Sodus Historical Society dedicated its newest historical marker in honor of General Gordon Granger at his homestead at 6081 Main Street.