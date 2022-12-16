The Bills shared an image of their stadium covered in snow Friday, long before the snow stopped falling (Courtesy of the Bills)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a foot or more of lake effect snow possible, Saturday night’s Bills home game against the Dolphins has the potential to be one for the ages.

Unlike the storm that brought record breaking snow to the Buffalo region in November, there is no talk of moving this game to Detroit. This one feels a lot more like the Colts snow game back in 2017.

So for folks who don’t already have tickets but are thinking they want to be part of (potential) history, maybe you’re hoping this is your chance to get the experience of a lifetime without paying big bucks for cold seats.

News 8 checked third party sites like StubHub, and while prices are lower than most games this year, there is no sign, at least right now, of a mass sell-off. 300-level seats are still going for over $100, while the lower levels are still starting near $200 (with fees of course).

And have you ever envied those club seats? The ones with some overhead shelter, and better yet, heat!? Well those are going to cost you $500. Or you can just watch the game at home.

There is one more regular season game at Highmark Stadium after Saturday. It’s January 8 (time TBD) against the Patriots.

With a win against the Dolphins, the Bills can clinch a playoff berth. Whether that means another January home game (or two), remains to be seen.