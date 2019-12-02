Snowstorm hits travelers in the air and on ground

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- As snow and ice moved across the area Sunday, many travelers on the ground and in the sky were impacted by delays and traffic.

The thruway authority had over 400 snow vehicles on stand by and over 123 thousand tons of salt ready to go.

AAA officials say they were also on standby and saw the weather causing problems early in the day. They urge drivers to slow down and look out for ice as the temperatures drop.

“I just took a trip around the expressways it is slippery, speeds need to come down because I’ve seen a few cars in the ditches, out in the center media that need help getting out,” said Steven Horn, a business advisor AAA Rochester NY.

“If you’re going too fast you are going to lose control could cause bodily injury you could end up in a median, you could hit another vehicle. You could go off a ramp or something to that effect and cause some injury,” said Horn.

The weather is also causing delays and cancelations for travelers in the sky. Multiple passengers waiting for their flight have been in airports for hours.

Reporter Josh Navarro has been waiting in the Philadelphia airport for hours. His flight was delayed while trying to return to Rochester Sunday morning.

“My flight was canceled. I had to call the airline, do a rebook. So I got rebooked to Charlotte and then from Charlotte, I’m supposed to go back to Rochester but I still don’t know when that’s going to happen because of all the weather that’s happening in Rochester. All the flights have been canceled over there so I’m just stuck here,” said Josh Navarro.

Cars traveling on the road kicked up mounds of snow and ice.

“You couldn’t really see much, but it was like really slidy. It like wasn’t regular snow it was like sleet,” said Jake Fee, a Fairport resident.

