Snowplow crews working around the clock

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Snow plows were out on the roads in full force Monday night and Tuesday morning. City officials said they stay out around the clock until everything is cleared.

There are 150 plows on the roads, 6500 tons of salt in storage, and 24-7 work. Karen St. Aubin is the city’s director of operations and said they’ve been ready for the first snowfall for a while.

“So we’re prepared and we start preparing for snow right after the season ends, but it’s a little bit early, we’re all set fully staffed plenty of salt,” said St. Aubin.

St. Aubin said in snowy and icy conditions people should only drive if they really have to.

“Some of the biggest challenges are folks that are on the roads, you know if you have to do errands it’s okay to do them, just drive carefully and certainly obey the parking. It’s really important using alternate parking and sticking to that to let us get down the streets,” she said.

She said you can call 311 for plow service, but to be patient. Crews will be out there to clean up all the streets.

“We will not stop. We will change staff have to let them sleep but we don’t stop.”

In the city of Rochester, it’s required to clear the sidewalks in front of your homes and businesses. This helps plows but also ensures the safety of people walking by, especially people with disabilities.

Rochester has a website where you track all the snowplows in the city in real-time. It will also show you where the plows are headed. Streets that are being plowed by the city will show up in green, and orange streets are plowed by the state.