Businesses trying to make the most out of a slow snow day

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Alexander Street and East Ave. is usually bustling with cars and people on a Friday evening. Business owners say there was one thing keeping customers away.



“Obviously the weather, it scared a lot of people away to begin with,” says Beau Warren of Axes & Ales.



Behind the empty bar at Mason’s, bartender James Walsh says, “I think the cold weather’s just getting everyone nervous. They don’t want to try and drive and with the Uber prices jumping up, no one wants to pay for them, so they’re probably just staying in until the weather clears up.”

Jason Hilton of Pop Roc closed early due to the snow. He says it was a good opportunity to spend time with his family, but also for the greater good of the staff and potential customers.



“Safety. I mean we don’t want our employees to feel like they have to come to work and we want to make sure that our community is safe,” says Hilton.

But it’s not a total loss for business, if you deliver to those staying in. Denzel Glenn at Cam’s had some advice he’ll be putting into practice as he heads out with pizza pies.



“Stay safe. Watch out for black ice, put on a coat. I don’t care how cool you think you are, put on a coat,” says Glenn.

And those out were. The cold, ice and snow couldn’t shatter some plans.

“Well, I didn’t plan on the weather, but I did plan on coming out, so I wasn’t going to let the weather stop me,” says David Buchill in full Iron Maiden rock gear, ready to see a show. His companion Tammi Bale, dressed similarly, agreed. “I came out to brave the elements because you can’t stop rock n’ roll!” she says.