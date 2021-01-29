Snow blankets roadways wreaking havoc for drivers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Snow falling in the region is creating chaos for drivers.

The streets a wet and icy obstacle course for cars, as tires kick up piles of slush and snow builds up on the roadways.

“The roads are bad. New car, four while drive, still slipping and sliding all over the road so be careful,” said Towanna Atilis.

On Lake Avenue, multiple car accidents taking place Friday, that police attribute to bad weather.

Drivers finding hard to navigate the slippery tundra.

“It was pretty bad. I actually did hit some ice and skidded off into the shoulder but 4-wheel drive definitely helps up here,” said Ryan Williams.

“It hasn’t been cold and snowed this much in a long time so when the salt stops working, the roads get slick,” said Adam Kittelberger.

Ploughs are out trying to get the streets cleared.

The City of Rochester has an online map showing where the plows are heading and how long you can expect to get service.

Many main roads have been cleared but side streets tell a different story.

“It is hit or miss. All the big roads will be plowed, but once you go off onto the sides streets…side streets aren’t plowed,” said Wayne Ng.

The message to all drivers go slow, be careful while turning, and stay safe.

“Drive slow and be patient don’t try to rush anywhere this is not the weather or just stay inside if you can help it,” said Towanna Atilis.