CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — There have been reports that a snake not local to the area has been set loose in a residential part of Corning on Saturday.

The snake has been identified as a California Kingsnake and is a non-venomous snake, again, the snake is non-venomous and poses no threat to the public, but still might draw concern from local residents. It was seen in the area of Chemung Street and Fifth Street in Corning.

The staff at Tanglewood Nature Center in Elmira have said that it was most likely someone’s pet that got too big and was released. The snake is not adapted for the climate here in the Twin Tiers and wouldn’t be able to live in this environment. The snake has been described as being two and a half feet long and has a black and white pattern.

This type of snake is mostly docile but could become aggressive when agitated. Tanglewood has agreed to take the snake if caught, but use caution when doing so.

A large container with a lid on top and proper air holes would be best used to house the snake if someone is presented with the chance to catch it.