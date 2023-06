YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A small plane has crashed in Youngstown near Braley Road, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Sunday afternoon.

According to New York State Police, the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. It’s not yet known if there are any injuries. News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.