Small businesses look for needed boost during holiday season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local businesses are hoping Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will be a needed boost amid the pandemic.

In a poll done by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 58 percent of businesses are concerned they’ll permanently close.

“We haven’t seen mass closure yet, but as we go into the winter, we’re going into a new phase, and it’s going to be harder than ever to get people to come out,” said Lark Street BID Co-Executive Director Jevan Dollard.

The about 90 businesses on Lark Street were able to reopen and stay open following New York’s state-wide shutdown, but some 100,000 businesses across the U.S. have permanently closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

That’s why Dollard said it’s important to shop local.

“You’re keeping that money invested in our downtown areas which really helps our communities thrive and gives life to our downtown corridors,” Dollard said.

To seize on Small Business Saturday and to get a start on the holiday shopping season, Lark Street BID is hosting a holiday market. It’s a way to drum-up support for local businesses.

Admission is free. The Lark Street BID is asking shoppers to respect safety precautions. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.