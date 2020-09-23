Small Business Week: Aaron’s Alley Celebrates 30 years in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It is National Small Business week. The annual event was supposed to take place in may but because of the pandemic it was moved to this week. It celebrates the best of small area businesses. There is one unique store that continues to add character to the flower city after so many years.

Jennifer Plunkett is considered the tie dye queen on this side of the East Coast.

“The Hippie side of life. If you’re looking for the 60’s, 70’s, you think Aaron’s Alley,” said Plunkett.

Aaron’s alley will be celebrating 30 years since they opened their doors off Monroe Avenue in Rochester.

“My husband Aaron started the business originally he wanted a vending card idea down at the beach that didn’t work out. He ended up down on Monroe Avenue in front of the church as the cold winter came and the gentleman across the street, where the subway is now, had a vacant place and was like hey you wanna come in here and that was the end of it. He had an inside store 30 years later here we are,” said Plunkett.

Her store offers vibrant merchandise that can be gifts for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

According to the Small Business Administration, about 88 % of consumers are planning to buy and give gifts this holiday season despite the challenges the pandemic has created.

Jennifer’ssays your money stays in your community when you shop local.

“We care about each other. We’ve all been together for a long time, it’s a community feeling within a community store that then carries on outside the community we live in. which then the community brings back in so it’s kind of a full circle,” said Plunkett.

So the next time you want to buy a gift, think of this store, because it may be right up your alley.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce released the following statement in support of Small Business Week:

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our regional community, and Small Business Week this year could not be more important. Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is proud that over 1,000 of our members are small businesses. We encourage folks who can to mask up, get out, and safely support local small businesses. If that’s not an option, hop online and shop from your favorite local stores. With your help, our community will build back better than ever before, and small business will help lead the way.”