Skeleton graduation in Gates raising awareness for suicide prevention

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A local man is raising awareness for a cause near and dear to his heart while giving local kids a photo op. This month, Dave Lippa is honoring the class of 2021 with his skeleton display.

No, Halloween isn’t coming early. Lippa’s skeletons dress up for all occasions. Currently, they’re wearing graduation caps and gowns.

“It’s bringing the neighborhood together. We have neighbors that bring their grandkids by, there are cars that drive by all the time to check out what the new display is gonna be,” Lippa said.

He said he loves skeletons and set up the display just after the pandemic started. They’ve been dressed up for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and a day at the beach.

“Last year wasn’t a normal year so why have a normal yard when you can have skeletons out there and display them in different themes and stuff like that.”

This skeleton scene in Gates is set up most of the year – this month it’s a graduation theme. People come and take photos with it, but the homeowner says it’s not just for show. He’s using it to honor his late friend and a cause dear to his heart. Story tonight on @News_8 at 5. pic.twitter.com/792XyprSXL — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 17, 2021

But no bones about it: Lippa said this isn’t all just for show. He also uses it to raises awareness for suicide prevention in honor of his best friend who he lost five years ago to suicide.

“Trying to get people to talk about it a little more than they did, trying to break the stigma so people aren’t scared to come out and say, ‘I have to talk about something that’s bothering me, and this is how I’m feeling.'”

He encourages anyone who takes photos with the display to donate to the American Federation for Suicide Prevention.

Dave also runs the organization Stop the 22 a Day to raise awareness for the 22 veterans that take their lives each day due to PTSD.

“A simple ‘hello’ or ‘I’m just calling to check on you’ could save a life. It could be someone’s so down and out that today’s their last day, but because you went up and said something to them like ‘how you doing’ it might have turned them around like, ‘it’s not so bad, I want to be here today.'”

He encourages people to be proactive instead of reactive and to get that message out, he’ll gladly continue being “that neighbor.”

Dave is trying to get a corporate sponsor for Christmastime to raise money to buy toys for local kids.