Eight Steuben County resident tests positive for COVID-19

UPDATE 4:54 p.m – Steuben County has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s number of confirmed cases to eight.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Jasper and the other is a resident of the City of Hornell, where multiple cases have been reported.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. The individuals reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic, and all those known to have direct contact with the individuals are being notified:

· 3/20/20 – State Office Building in Hornell

· 3/22/20 – Aldi Grocery Store in Hornell

· 3/24/20 – Southern Tier Fabricators in Bath

Residents who have visited the above locations on the days noted should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they are unable to manage symptoms at home.

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed that a sixth Steuben County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is a resident of the Town of Prattsburgh, but has been staying in Monroe County. The patient has not returned to Steuben County since symptoms onset.

The individual, whose age and gender were not released, is currently isolating in Monroe County and being monitored by the County Health Department.

Public Health staff is collaborating in investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks.

According to the health department, 104 people are being quarantined and monitored by the county.

“Thank you to all who are following social distancing and staying home,” said Director Smith. “Together, we will get through this as a community and your support and understanding is much appreciated.”

Other cases in Steuben County have been confirmed for residents of Bath, Hornell, Hornellsville, and Corning.