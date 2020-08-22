Six rescued after yacht catches fire off Maryland coast

OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WAVY) — Six people were rescued on Thursday after their 54-foot yacht became engulfed in flames off Assateague Island.

All six people were forced to jump ship about 3 miles south of Ocean City and the owner of the cruiser yacht, named No Filter, notified the Coast Guard.

Sector Maryland-NCR watch-standers launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat boat crew from Coast Guard Station Ocean City, but a fishing vessel, Smugglers Point, was able to rescue the 6 people first. The Coast Guard brought the boaters back to shore.

The Coast Guard says all six boaters were wearing their life jackets at the time and no injuries were reported. It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.