Six people shot while standing on Iowa street corner

Six people were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Des Moines.

According to Des Moines investigators, rescue personnel were called to the 1200 block of Sampson Street to a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said that six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Three are girls and three are boys, with ages ranging from 16 to 20 years old. At this time, the victims are in stable condition.

Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates the victims were standing on a street corner after a party when a car approached the group and started firing multiple rounds into the crowd.

Police are still interviewing witnesses and putting together evidence.