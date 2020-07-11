1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Six people shot on North Clinton Avenue

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple people were shot on Saturday during a block party in Rochester on the 400 block of North Clinton Avenue.

Officers said while they were dispersing the crowds, multiple shots were fired just south of them on the same street.

While responding, officers located two victims who had been shot.

Officers said a 33-year-old man was shot in his lower body and a 25-year-old man was shot in his upper body. Both men are Rochester residents.

AMR transported the men to URMC. Their injuries were deemed serious but non-life-threatening.

As officers and investigators were working to get the large group under control, they learned a private vehicle had taken a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both city residents, to URMC.

According to officers, the male was struck in his lower body and the female was struck in her torso. She was rushed into surgery. Although her injury was serious, doctors expect her to survive.

Shortly after that, two more victims arrived by private vehicle at Rochester General
Hospital.

Officers said a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man had been shot. The woman was shot in her torso and the man was shot in his back.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss