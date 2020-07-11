Six people shot on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple people were shot on Saturday during a block party in Rochester on the 400 block of North Clinton Avenue.

Officers said while they were dispersing the crowds, multiple shots were fired just south of them on the same street.

While responding, officers located two victims who had been shot.

Officers said a 33-year-old man was shot in his lower body and a 25-year-old man was shot in his upper body. Both men are Rochester residents.

AMR transported the men to URMC. Their injuries were deemed serious but non-life-threatening.

As officers and investigators were working to get the large group under control, they learned a private vehicle had taken a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both city residents, to URMC.

According to officers, the male was struck in his lower body and the female was struck in her torso. She was rushed into surgery. Although her injury was serious, doctors expect her to survive.

Shortly after that, two more victims arrived by private vehicle at Rochester General

Hospital.

Officers said a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man had been shot. The woman was shot in her torso and the man was shot in his back.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.