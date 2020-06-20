Six campaign staffers working on Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump listens during an event about the PREVENTS “President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide,” task force, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CNN) – The Trump campaign confirmed six staffers working on the Tulsa rally tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, face masks and hand sanitizer,” Tim Murtaugh, Campaign Communications Director, said in a statement.