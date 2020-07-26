Six arrested at BLM rally in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to police, six people were arrested during a protest outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Saturday night.

The protest started with demonstrators marching up the street, chanting, and setting off flares at around 8:30 p.m. It was meant to condemn the arrest of two people at a Black Lives Matter counter-protest on Thursday.

One of those people arrested Thursday, Najeli Rodriguez, attended a separate protest at the State House earlier Saturday afternoon and recalled the moment when she claimed she was taken to the ground by police officers.

“I didn’t even realize it was happening until I went down. I just felt a yank on my arm and I looked and I just saw an officer lunged towards me. He literally lunged forward and they made space because there was a wall of officers and they made space for him to pull me through and then they closed the wall,” Rodriguez said.

According to Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements, there were about 150 people that attended the protest Saturday night and it got “contentious in the very beginning.” He said five people were arrested earlier in the evening and one person was arrested later on, for pointing a laser at an officer.

“They were throwing paint at the police officers, they were throwing objects, smoke grenades, there was some damage,” Clements said. “No police officers got hurt. Five arrests early on, no injuries. Then a little bit later on, we made an arrest for someone pointing a laser at the police so a total of six arrests.”

Police in riot gear remained in position and protesters eventually began to leave shortly after 11 p.m.

“We promote safe, peaceful protests. We will not tolerate violence,” Clements said.