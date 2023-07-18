BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sisters of Mercy community continues to gather in prayer after losing one of their own, Sister Arlene Semesky, in a crash Sunday in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Three other Sisters of Mercy were involved in the incident, including two from the Rochester area. One of those victims remains in critical condition at an Erie hospital, another is recovering in the ICU, and one from out-of-state is expected to be discharged soon.

Sister Arlene lived at the Saint Rita’s Community in Webster in retirement, and had recently celebrated her 60th jubilee year with the Sisters of Mercy this past spring.

Fellow Sisters describe her personality as “larger than life” and a consistent presence of support for others.

“She was our 60-year jubilarian, and she just beamed. She shared her gifts of being a seamstress and a baker. She was just always around and laughing. A very joyful presence in the house,” said Sister Kathleen Wayne of the Sisters of Mercy.

In recent days, a bulletin board located in the Sisters of Mercy motherhouse in Brighton has filled with condolences and well wishes for Sister Arlene from across the network.

The four Sisters were in Erie for a retreat, and at the time of the crash, were on their way to a mass where one of the surviving victims was set to prepare for her final vows.

“Shock. That’s a good word for when I first received the call and had to tell the Sisters. It was like a punch in the gut,” said Sister Kathleen.

Prior to joining the Sisters of Mercy in the early 1960s, Sister Arlene taught at Notre Dame High School in Elmira, where she was from.

Sister Kathleen, a student there, would often see her in the cafeteria outside of teaching her home economics classes.

“From that experience to now, it was just about a whole lifetime of knowing someone as a faithful Sister of Mercy, and as a generous person who shared her gifts,” said Sister Kathleen.

As the Sisters of Mercy work to process this tragedy, the community continues to lean on their faith.

“It’s a wonderful gift that we’ve been given and that we share in. It’s one that we can support one another with,” said Sister Kathleen.