Sisters in Service honored at RMSC on International Women’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — International Women’s Day was celebrated on Sunday and locally an event focused on unsung heroes — women who served in the military.

“We’ve stood up and we’ve fought for the country, ” Program Director Tracy Lotemple said. She is a veteran and said the tribute is long overdue. “We often struggle to fight for ourselves, but together we’re willing to stand side by side and fight.”

Because women weren’t allowed to serve on the front lines until 2016, they couldn’t find comradery at the VFW’s and American Legions.

“We’re helping many other adults connect to services, we’re also bringing together veterans,” President and CEO of Lifespan Ann Marie Cook said.

“What we have found is veterans really do help veterans, whether it’s a phone call once a week, whether it’s driving veteran’s to doctor’s appointments or just helping in so many ways.”

Sisters in Service formed for them. The program is run by Compeer Rochester and teams up with Lifespan — which serves old adults.

“When it comes to heroes in the community, a lot of young girls look at actresses, musicians, things like that,” Lotemple said. “I want them to know there’s all these wonderful females in the community that have broken some many rules and broken barriers for them. They can do it too. There’s strong women they can look up to.”

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello designated March 8 as Sisters in Service Day.

For their service to their country, Monroe County says thank you.