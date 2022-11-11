ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “A Crisis Point,” is how one URMC Doctor described their situation in the emergency room when it comes to boarding and bed space being taken up combined with staffing shortages.

To help guide patients from getting backed up in long wait times, URMC is launching a new part of its website to help guide patients with what they have and where they need to go.

The platform is already up, and it’s called Get Care Now. In this branch of URMC’s website, anyone concerned with their health can navigate what conditions they have and where the best place is to go for help.

One page has a symptom guide where you can see if what you’re dealing with requires you to go to the emergency room, or if an Urgent Care or Primary Care provider can offer the same help where wait times are less.

There are also chat group portals and phone numbers listed you can call to get more guidance and to treat the emotional or mental problems you’re experiencing.

This way those only experiencing serious and life-threatening injuries are directed to the emergency room. Easing the burden of wait times off staff and other patients. You can also check ahead on the average wait times a facility is experiencing.

“To help people make decisions looking at that like oh if I drive a little bit further or go somewhere else maybe I can be seen more quickly,” Chair of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Michael Kamali said. “As patients have been seeking care, especially in RSV and other things ongoing as well as the staffing issues, all the sites can get busy. But trying to provide as much information as possible to our patients so that they can help us in making informed decisions about their care.”

Click here to be directed to Get Care Now. As for long-term solutions to boarding and bed space over capacity, Dr. Kamali believes the Federal Government should take more notice and get involved.

Doctors advise you can also avoid serious symptoms from any Respiratory Virus if you make sure you’re up to date on all your vaccines, including the flu shot this Winter.