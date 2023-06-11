ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent three men to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they responded to Saint Paul Street and Avenue C just after noon and found a 30-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say that later, two more victims, a 29-year-old and a 30-year-old man, arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say all victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD says this investigation is still ongoing.