NYSP parole was called to reports of shots being fired in Rochester on Sunday at around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival officers located a man who was firing a handgun at the corner of Maple Street and Hague Street.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department located the suspect on railroad tracks. The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended on West Avenue.

Officers did not release the suspect’s name.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect has not been formally charged.