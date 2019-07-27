Shots fired at vehicle, Geneva Police searching for suspect

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) The Geneva Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the shooter who fired shots at a vehicle on N Genesee Street on Friday shortly before 2 a.m.

The complainant said she was driving on N Genesee Street between Avenue E and Wilbur Avenue when she heard several items hitting her vehicle. She said she immediately pulled over to check her vehicle when she discovered the bullet holes on the passenger side of her vehicle.

Officers said the complainant immediately left the area and reported the incident to the police.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Vine at 315-828-6784. All tips can remain confidential.