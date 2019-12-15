Shortsville driver hits utility pole after losing control

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a property-damage crash on Saturday afternoon in the town of Manchester.

Deputies said 19-year-old Jaden Murad of Shortsville was driving westbound on Faas Road when he lost control and struck a utility pole.

Outlet Road from Curran Road to Faas Road was closed for two hours as emergency crews worked on the scene.

Shortsville Ambulance, Manchester Fire Department, and RG&E crews responded to the crash.

No word on whether Murad sustained any injuries or if any charges are pending.

