ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another shortage caused by the pandemic is contrast dye used in C.T. or MRI scans. Contrast is a type of dye injected prior to a scan, so doctors can view enhanced images.

Dr. Jennifer Harvey, a radiologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center says this is something they’re seeing locally. She says doctors use the dye in about 90% of scans.

“We really need that contrast for acute care where there is no alternative to that type of contrast, specifically people who need heart catheterization, because they may be having a heart attack or stroke,” Dr. Harvey said. “So we definitely need to preserve through this temporary shortage.”

With the shortage, doctors are working around the issue with alternative methods for enhanced imaging and prioritizing patients depending on their situation.

Most outpatients can also have similar scans without the contrast.

“A non-contrast study actually gives us a significant amount of information even without the contrast,” she said.

While she says she’s confident in managing this, it’s a realization of how some things are taken for granted in the medical world.

“A lot of stress and anxiety, I’ve been in 14 emergency meetings over the last day and a half, but the great thing is people are pulling together,” she said.

She says the takeaway is this is not something you panic over, and it will likely pass.

“So you might show up for your C.T. scan and be told you’re gonna do the scan without contrast,” Dr. Harvey said. “Just know that providers have been looking at every patient to see if it’s reasonable to proceed with a non-contrast study, so we are approaching this in a very thoughtful way.”

The main manufacturer for contrast dye has also undergone a temporary shutdown, but we’re told it will be back up in a few weeks. Normal production of the dye is not expected to resume until late June.