Shoreline residents seeking legal action against organizations responsible for flooding

Some shoreline residents are so fed up with flooding that they’re taking drastic measures. A new group called the Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Alliance is seeking legal action.

The alliance is made up of five neighborhood groups along the shoreline in Greece. Douglas Dobson is part of the new group. He said they want to know who is responsible for the flooding.

“We know we can’t sue the IJC, they’re immune, but there are organizations and professional groups that provided data and information that the IJC based some of their decisions on and those organizations can be held accountable,” said Dobson.

Members of the neighborhood groups attended a workshop yesterday to talk about how to protect the shoreline. They’re worried that people living along the shore would have to raise their homes or rebuild

“That means some of the houses will have to be raised put on stilts, it means for some of the homes it’s gonna cost more to raise them so they’re going to want to tear them down,” Dobson said.

“It would totally destroy people’s circumstances who have lived here for generations. People suggest that people shouldn’t be living along the lakeshore because of the vulnerability but that just isn’t true, people have been living here for decades,” said lakeshore resident Henry Stewart.

Dobson said the goal of the lawsuit is to get Plan 2014 repealed, or at least changed.

“We want to see the lake level lowered to where we can live in our homes again and not be afraid every night that a storm’s gonna come up and cause damage,” he said.

The alliance is looking to bring together groups from as far as the Thousand Islands all the way to Buffalo.

They’re currently interviewing law firms to find the right one to represent them. They’ll also be holding a flood rally on July 20 at the Greece Town Hall community center.