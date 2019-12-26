Shoppers wait until after Christmas to buy decorations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Christmas decorations have been on shelves since October, but many shoppers wait until the day after Christmas to buy them.

Jennifer Ralph, the owner of Wisteria Flowers and Gifts in the city, said the store was packed since the time she opened Thursday morning.

“A lot of our clients know the day after Christmas all of our merchandise is marked down 50 percent and they want to get a head start on next year’s decorations so they’ll buy garland, Christmas trees, and lots and lots of ornaments,” said Ralph.

Shopper Michelle Hiznay said she changes up her tree every year, and this is how she gets new ideas.

“I try to change it every year but I keep certain things on there but I try to change the color of the ribbon so it looks different and fresh…I always come in here whenever I’m home in New York and look at it all. The sale items are amazing and I can get inspiration for the following year what I want to do,” said Hiznay.

Ralph also said most of the Christmas merchandise ends up selling out by the end of the year. Come early January, she’ll already be looking into what she wants to buy for next Christmas.

“When we go to the shows we figure out what the trends are for the next year, it could be color trends, different ornaments trends, different ways of decorating trees, and garlands, so that’s where we get our inspiration to do our purchasing,” she said.

She said anything from this year that doesn’t sell will be part of a summer sale next year.

For many, this day is also a holiday tradition.

“It’s our annual thing, my aunt and I always come here the day after Christmas,” said Hiznay.

Alice Fletcher has been doing this with her best friend for a long time. “It’s our 40th year of going out shopping the day after Christmas and we don’t shop as much as we used to, but we have a good time,” she said.