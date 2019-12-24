Shoppers pick up last-minute gifts and items for Christmas dinner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Christmas Eve is the last chance to buy those last-minute items for Christmas dinner. Several local grocery stores close that night and don’t re-open until Thursday the 26, including Wegmans.

Shopper Carmel O’Kane said she set out early to avoid the crowds.

“I’ve been out early, I’ve been out since about eight o’clock so I’m actually just finishing I’m heading home, so I think I’m getting out before the rush,” she said.

Some popular items shoppers tossed in their carts include cookies, eggnog, cheese, and beer. Several people said they are back home in Rochester for the holidays, including Kevin Detherage who is here from Florida, visiting his mother. He said he’s happy to be home.

“I actually miss Wegmans a lot because they don’t have it down in Florida, Wegmans is kind of special.”

People also flocked to Eastview Mall to pick out last-minute holiday gifts. Many shoppers said they did most of their holiday shopping online, but they just had to stop into the mall at least once during the holiday season.

Everyone had one last thing to add before heading home- Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Shoppers also flocked to Eastview Mall for last-minute holiday shopping: