Shoppers out for pre-Black Friday steals, deals and bargains

Best Buy near Marketplace attracts loads shoppers on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) The list of goodies to grab on this pre-Black Friday at Best Buy near Marketplace Mall was pretty much endless.



“Wireless earbuds for the Samsung, and then a radar detector and possibly a TV,” says Chelsea Scheck.

“A 58-inch TV,” adds Erik Hessel.

A bundled up Michelle Colbert says, “Just a TV and stuff, I don’t know, I just love to shop!”



“An iPad! A new one. My grandson and granddaughter are buying it for me. I color and play games,” says senior Diane Lombard, laughing.

And their Thanksgiving plans were put on hold, as they hoped to get their hands on those items.



“I’m going to go to my aunt and uncle’s later on, they put a plate aside for me,” says Scheck.

For those visiting America, this Thanksgiving sale was a welcome cultural cost-saving experience.

Vineet Phalte from India says, “It’s really great. And offers that…best offers I’ve ever seen.”



It’s great, we never over there in my country, it doesn’t happen like this,” says Bissnu Mesat from Nepal.



And do these shoppers feel this pre-black Friday is creeping too much into the Thanksgiving holiday? From the looks of the smiles inside, not really.

“I think it’s okay. I think it’s nice,” says Lombard.