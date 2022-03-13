BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue.

The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo Police. He was rushed by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was declared dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.