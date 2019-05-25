News

Shooting at New Jersey bar leaves 10 injured

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:54 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:54 AM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) - At least 10 people were injured overnight during a shooting at a bar in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said Saturday. Police said they were notified of gunfire around 12:25 a.m. Saturday outside the Ramoneros Liquor & Bar.

Police discovered several victims inside and around the bar. Five men and five women were transported to local hospitals, said Capt. Stephen Varn, a Trenton police spokesperson.

One victim was critically wounded and taken into emergency surgery, Varn said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

At-large councilman Jerell Blakeley said on Facebook: "This kind of carnage shouldn't normal but is becoming a common occurrence. Every time the weather breaks, the madness descends in this city. I am calling for bringing in the troopers and National Guard to the City."

