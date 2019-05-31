Shooting at courthouse in Virginia Beach, suspect also deceased

A shooting took place on Friday evening that left 11 people dead and six injured at a Virginia Beach courthouse, authorities said. One of those injured includes a police officer.

The suspect is also deceased.

“This day will not define Virginia Beach. We will come together,” Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse said.

The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

“The VBPD officer shot was basically saved by his bulletproof vest,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said. “There’s no way to describe an incident such as this.”

Virginia Beach Police said they’ll have another update at around 9:30 p.m.