ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a 19-year-old in a Rochester Burger King was sentenced to spend 30 years in prison Monday.

Dashaun Tubbs, 19, shot Sideic Robinson multiple times inside the Lyell Avenue Burger King on January 14. Robinson did not survive.

Tubbs pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in September, after pleading not guilty to second degree murder in March. He also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in connection to a February shooting.

Tubbs was sentenced to 25 years plus five years post-release supervision for the manslaughter charge, and an additional five years in prison and five years post-release supervision on the weapons charge.

“Sideic Robinson had his entire life ahead of him before it was ripped away in a senseless act of violence,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement released Monday. “There was no reason for one teenager to kill another on that January night. We hope that Dashaun Tubbs will use the next 30 years in the Department of Corrections to reflect on his violent actions that took a life.”