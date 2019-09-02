ShiftDiff connecting workers with local businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For many people who are looking for work, the internet is the first place to start. But the thousands of websites out there can be overwhelming.
That’s why a Rochester couple created ShiftDiff.com. The search engine makes it easier for applicants to find job openings right here in town. It focuses on local business rather than national recruiters.
Radio station WDKX has job search tips from the site on their show and employees there say it’s a vital resource for the area.
“Every day Monday through Friday on the wake-up club giving these tidbits on what to do, what not to do during a job search, job interview, just basic things,” said WDKX DJ Raheem Porter. “We’re trying to keep people in Rochester and it’s just a great tool that people in Rochester can find jobs in Rochester.”
Amorette Miller, the co-founder of ShiftDiff, also teaches labor negotiation at SUNY Brockport.