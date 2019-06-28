Sheriffs’ Showdown fundraiser helps local kids go to summer camp

There’s a big effort to help low-income kids in our area experience summer camp this year. That effort is a joust if you will among local sheriffs. It’s called the Sheriff’s Showdown which will take place at Hemlock Fair at noon on July 20th.

All the money raised will go towards the New York State Sheriffs Camp at Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The money will help more than a dozen children, who might not otherwise have the means, to summer camp this summer! Put a smile on the faces of kids as they laugh, build positive relationships with one another and law enforcement.

This started off as a bet between Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty and Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter on who could ride through a mounted patrol competition the best. The buzz has created more county sheriff’s to partake in this inaugural fundraiser.

For more information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rrzpc-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help