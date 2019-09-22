Sheriff’s Office of Retirees protest

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – A protest took place on Saturday at Mendon Town Hall with the Sheriff’s Office of Retirees. It was over what they say is the elimination of health care benefits.

They blamed the county – the county weighed in saying – it isn’t so.

“I was shocked that the county would do such a thing,” former sheriff’s deputy Robert Kehoe said. “Once we became eligible for Medicare, at 65, all of our coverage under our promised insurance was terminated.”

Monroe County said in a statement:

“This is a complex issue and that members of S.O.A.R. have not lost coverage. Also, retirees are still protected by the same free medicare coverage they had before.”

