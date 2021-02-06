Sheriff: Florida man chokes woman, sets house of fire, returns to scene to shoot at deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, F.L. (WESH/ WFLA) — Investigators say a man choked a woman in Orange County Friday night, set her house on fire and then returned to the scene and started shooting at deputies.

At least one Orange County deputy returned fire and Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the gunman is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Mina said no deputies were injured in the shooting and the woman who was choked is doing OK.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on Twitter of the gun they said was recovered at the scene.

Earlier today a domestic violence suspect allegedly set a house on fire. While deputies were investigating, he came back and opened fire on deputies who returned fire striking him. Our deputies are okay. Here is the gun recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/iSyiYs7enF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 6, 2021

It all happened in the area of Indian Hill Road and Ridgemont Road, in the Pine Hills area.

Mina said the man choked the woman, left the area, but then returned and set the house on fire.

For several hours Mina said deputies were searching for the man, who was not identified but described to be in his 40s.

At about 11 p.m., the man returned to the scene, got out of his car and opened fire, prompting one deputy to return fire.

Mina said the deputy who fired at the man has been with the sheriff’s office for about four years.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the deputy-involved shooting.