ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured when they were assaulted by an inmate at the county jail, according to Sheriff Tom Dougherty.

The sheriff reports 23-year-old Johnmichael Santiago, described as a federal inmate, attacked two deputies on February 28. One deputy suffered head, wrist and leg injuries and the other stomach and back.

Santiago was charged with two counts of felony assault in the second degree.

He was arraigned and bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.