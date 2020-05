SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WIVT) – A Sherburne teenager drown to death Wednesday in the Chenango River.

New York State Police say 18-year-old Nicholas Russell did not resurface after going underwater at around 5 p.m.

Police were called to the part of the river near State Route 80 and County Route 23 in Sherburne and began a search.

Officers located Russell’s body and pronounced him dead at the scene at around 8 p.m.