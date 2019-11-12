SHATTERING RECORDS: Rochester blows by snow, cold records…

Remember when we were enjoying the 60s and 70s in October? I don’t either.

Rochester has broken several records over the last 24 hours. More times than not, when a record gets broken it’s by just a little bit. A fraction of an inch, a degree or two. In this case, we’ve established new records by several inches and several degrees.

Yesterday’s old record snowfall of 5.2″ from 1991 was eclipsed with the new total of 8.2″. Today’s record cold “high” was right at freezing. We shattered that one too, only getting to 26 degrees. Making it even more incredible, that high was achieved around midnight. Our day was spent several degrees colder than that. The record low of 21 degrees has already been beat, but we have until 11:59 pm. to keep dropping. I figure we’ll fall into the teens.

It’s been a historic 24 hours around here.

-Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil