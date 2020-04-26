1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Shaquille O’Neal helps pay for funeral of boy killed in Louisiana car crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, L.A. (KLFY/WAVY) — NBA legend and Acadiana’s favorite son Shaquille O’Neal opened up his heart and his wallet Saturday to help pay funeral expenses for Keshon Batiste, an 11-year-old from Breaux Bridge, who was killed in a car crash Friday, April 10.

Batiste and 12-year-old Trayvon Alexander were backseat passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch and struck a tree.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaq’s good friend and former chief deputy for the Lafayette Parish Marshal’s office Phil Conrad tells KLFY that the former NBA star learned of the tragedy through the local news media.

He said Shaq was also sent a link to the Batiste family’s GoFundMe account that had been set up to help with the funeral cost.

“He (Shaq) called me and asked me to reach out to the family on his behalf, and get back with him,” Conrad said.

“When I called him back and told him that the family had raised over $3k in a GoFundMe, but was still short of what they needed, he immediately stopped what he was doing and sent the money to me, and I wrote out a check.”

Conrad said Shaq was willing to take care of all of the expenses for both families, however, the Alexander family had insurance.

“He’s a big man, and his heart is even bigger.” Conrad said.

“He would truly give you the shirt off his back; you probably can’t fit it, but he would give it to you anyway. I’ve seen a few of his incredible gestures and will admit a time I was brought to tears.”

Conrad said on a recent trip to Acadiana, he and Shaq stopped by Best Buy to check out some of the store’s Apple products.

“A woman and her son were standing in line to pay for an X-box that the kid had been saving his money for and Shaq struck up a conversation with the mother. He learned that her family of seven all shared a small home, with one small television.”

Conrad said Shaq bought the family three television sets, one for each bedroom, and got the kid every X-box game available that day at Best Buy.

“That’s just him, he knows what it’s like to window shop and so he wants to make some dreams come true.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss